Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

CRDL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 14th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Cardiol Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital upgraded Cardiol Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Cardiol Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Cardiol Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Cardiol Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRDL

Cardiol Therapeutics Price Performance

Cardiol Therapeutics stock opened at $2.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $173.30 million, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.01. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $3.12.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in Cardiol Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,466,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 164,994 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Cardiol Therapeutics by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 253,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 60,581 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 12.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.