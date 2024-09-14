Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.2% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.9% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in Caterpillar by 22.2% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 40,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,640,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 100.3% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 71,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,887,000 after purchasing an additional 35,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 14.7% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 304,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,531,000 after purchasing an additional 39,064 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $336.31.

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $527,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,480,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $338.59 per share, with a total value of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $962,272.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $527,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,480,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,760 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

CAT opened at $345.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $340.70 and its 200-day moving average is $343.83. The stock has a market cap of $167.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.76 and a twelve month high of $382.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

