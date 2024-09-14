CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the August 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
CB Scientific Stock Performance
CBSC remained flat at $0.04 on Friday. 116,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,925. CB Scientific has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06.
About CB Scientific
