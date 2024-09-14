CEEK VR Price Reaches $0.0302 on Top Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0302 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market cap of $24.32 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00009459 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,025.54 or 1.00048836 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00013279 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00007925 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007408 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

