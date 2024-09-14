Ceiba Energy Services (CVE:CEB) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.20

Ceiba Energy Services Inc. (CVE:CEB – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as high as C$0.20. Ceiba Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 1,000 shares.
Ceiba Energy Services Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.20.
About Ceiba Energy Services
Ceiba Energy Services Inc, formerly Cancen Oil Canada Inc, provides specialized services to companies involved in the exploration, extraction and production of oil and natural gas in Western Canada. The Company operates through the segment of acquisition and development of oilfield service assets to perform services that include oil emulsion treatment, terminaling, storage and marketing of crude oil, and processing and disposal of produced water and waste fluids.
Featured Stories
