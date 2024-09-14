Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Trading Down 5.4% on Insider Selling

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.4% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $12.95 and last traded at $13.01. Approximately 191,297 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 354,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

Specifically, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $2,891,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,834,784.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

CNTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 12.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 13.29, a current ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.44.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Research analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,115,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after buying an additional 283,469 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 381,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 43,539 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,427,000 after purchasing an additional 418,615 shares during the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 333.2% in the fourth quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,060,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

