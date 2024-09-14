Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.26

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.26 and traded as high as $11.97. Central Japan Railway shares last traded at $11.79, with a volume of 191,095 shares changing hands.

Central Japan Railway Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average of $11.50. The firm has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Japan Railway will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

