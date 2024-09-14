Centurion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALFUU) Short Interest Down 31.4% in August

Centurion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALFUU – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the August 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 660,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Centurion Acquisition Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ALFUU remained flat at $10.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 237 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,652. Centurion Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $10.07.
Centurion Acquisition Company Profile
