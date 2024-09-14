Centurion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALFUU) Short Interest Down 31.4% in August

Centurion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALFUU – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the August 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 660,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Centurion Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALFUU remained flat at $10.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 237 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,652. Centurion Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $10.07.

Get Centurion Acquisition alerts:

Centurion Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. We have not selected any specific business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, engaged in any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target with respect to an initial business combination with us.

Receive News & Ratings for Centurion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.