Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.97

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.97 and traded as high as $2.10. Cerus shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 636,346 shares trading hands.

Cerus Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.57 million, a P/E ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Cerus had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 44.27%. The firm had revenue of $45.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Cerus

In related news, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 21,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $54,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 438,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 21,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $54,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 438,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 28,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $61,879.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 590,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,995.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,983,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,870,000 after buying an additional 113,292 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cerus by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,750,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,649,000 after acquiring an additional 182,629 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Cerus by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,750,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,571,000 after acquiring an additional 182,629 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Cerus by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,530,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,105,000 after acquiring an additional 656,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Cerus by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,696,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 114,628 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

