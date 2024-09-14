Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,754,100 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the August 15th total of 2,169,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Champion Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CMPNF remained flat at $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. Champion Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.20.
About Champion Real Estate Investment Trust
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Champion Real Estate Investment Trust
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Champion Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.