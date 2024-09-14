Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,754,100 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the August 15th total of 2,169,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CMPNF remained flat at $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. Champion Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.20.

About Champion Real Estate Investment Trust

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust is a trust formed to own and invest in income producing office and retail properties. The Trust focuses on Grade A commercial properties in prime locations. It currently offers investors direct exposure to nearly 3 million sq. ft. of prime office and retail floor area.

