Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Rating Increased to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has $350.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CHTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a sell rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $292.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $360.93.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $340.17 on Wednesday. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $236.08 and a 52 week high of $458.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $341.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.50.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.98 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.59 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 32.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,558,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,661,000 after buying an additional 3,685,451 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,848,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,034 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,727,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,620,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,872,000 after purchasing an additional 463,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 172,425.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 348,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,188,000 after purchasing an additional 348,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

