Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.12

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$10.12 and last traded at C$10.11, with a volume of 92350 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.98.

CHE.UN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.85.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.02, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

