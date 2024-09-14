Chesapeake Utilities Co. (CPK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.64 on October 7th

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Chesapeake Utilities has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Chesapeake Utilities has a dividend payout ratio of 41.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Chesapeake Utilities to earn $6.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.9%.

NYSE CPK opened at $122.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1 year low of $83.79 and a 1 year high of $123.43.

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $166.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul L. Maddock, Jr. sold 9,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $1,094,037.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $949,702.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.20.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

