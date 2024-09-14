China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 220.7% from the August 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

China Overseas Land & Investment Stock Performance

Shares of CAOVY stock remained flat at $7.08 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 181 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,744. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.30. China Overseas Land & Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96.

China Overseas Land & Investment Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1636 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. China Overseas Land & Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

China Overseas Land & Investment Company Profile

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations in the People's Republic of China and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments.

