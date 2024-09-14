China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
China Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of CPHI stock opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. China Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $1.21.
China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative return on equity of 60.19% and a negative net margin of 70.47%. The company had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter.
China Pharma Company Profile
China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than China Pharma
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.