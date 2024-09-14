China Resources Beer (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.45

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.45 and last traded at $5.73, with a volume of 105127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

China Resources Beer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0919 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from China Resources Beer’s previous dividend of $0.08.

China Resources Beer Company Profile

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products in Mainland China. The company offers its products under the Nong Li, Snow, and Jinsha brands. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

