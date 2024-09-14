Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 9,164.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,808 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $9,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,719.2% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 295,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,538,000 after buying an additional 289,982 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 128,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,063,000 after acquiring an additional 127,215 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 473,514 shares in the company, valued at $26,052,740.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,934 shares of company stock worth $1,918,589. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $56.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.85 billion, a PE ratio of 59.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.