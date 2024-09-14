Chronos Wealth Management LLC Has $3.47 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,240 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 1.9% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. OV Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. OV Management LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,450 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.7% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 11,682 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Adobe by 17.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 34,747 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,303,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $536.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $553.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $520.19. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $258,297.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,556,346. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,576,802.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $258,297.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,556,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. Melius cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price (down from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $608.83.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

