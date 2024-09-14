Chronos Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,114,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,556,000 after acquiring an additional 62,141 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,821,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.15.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $104.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.31. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $104.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

