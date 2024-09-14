Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

CDTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CDTX opened at $11.94 on Friday. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $24.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.94) by $1.89. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 109.89% and a negative net margin of 289.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics will post -12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) by 71.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 3.57% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

