Citigroup Boosts RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Price Target to $298.00

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $262.00 to $298.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RNR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on RenaissanceRe from $288.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on RenaissanceRe from $251.00 to $248.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on RenaissanceRe from $257.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered RenaissanceRe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $272.60.

RNR opened at $258.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.95. RenaissanceRe has a twelve month low of $188.24 and a twelve month high of $261.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.38.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $12.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.88 by $1.53. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 39.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.45%.

In other news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total transaction of $561,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,915 shares in the company, valued at $16,598,352.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RenaissanceRe news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total value of $561,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,915 shares in the company, valued at $16,598,352.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,544 shares in the company, valued at $19,675,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter worth $46,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 637.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 199,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,037,000 after purchasing an additional 172,154 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 193,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 1,829.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,393,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,325 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

