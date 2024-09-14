Citizens Financial (OTCMKTS:CIWV) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.25 and last traded at $20.25. 969 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 1,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.20.

Citizens Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.40.

Citizens Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is an increase from Citizens Financial’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Citizens Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.81%.

Citizens Financial Company Profile

Citizens Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank of West Virginia, Inc that engages in the provision of retail, secondary market, and commercial loan services to consumers and businesses in West Virginia. It provides various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

