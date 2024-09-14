Citizens Holding (CIZN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.
Citizens has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.
Citizens Stock Performance
Citizens stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.08. The stock has a market cap of $53.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of -0.02. Citizens has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Citizens in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Citizens Company Profile
Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.
