City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Short Interest Up 196.7% in August

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 196.7% from the August 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

City Developments Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CDEVY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.08. 16,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,139. City Developments has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $5.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.12.

City Developments Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.0134 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th.

About City Developments

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate company with a network spanning 112 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, shopping malls and integrated developments.

