ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.33

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Trading Up 1.8 %
NYSE EMO opened at $40.77 on Friday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $43.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.56.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile
