Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOVGet Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,090,000 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the August 15th total of 29,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clover Health Investments

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 40.3% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 139,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 151.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 46,912 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 18.1% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,525,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 692,878 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments Trading Up 7.9 %

CLOV traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.99. 5,581,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,010,894. Clover Health Investments has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $3.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 2.13.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOVGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $356.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.70 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Clover Health Investments will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

