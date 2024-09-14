CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Short Interest Update

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a decline of 72.8% from the August 15th total of 129,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CLP Stock Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:CLPHY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.93. The stock had a trading volume of 40,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,218. CLP has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $9.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.38.

CLP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.0729 dividend. This is a positive change from CLP’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

CLP Company Profile

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India Thailand, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

