CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Given “Overweight” Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $37.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CNO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CNO stock opened at $33.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.88. CNO Financial Group has a 1-year low of $22.27 and a 1-year high of $35.45.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.33. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. CNO Financial Group’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.66%.

Insider Transactions at CNO Financial Group

In related news, insider Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $186,203.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,334.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $186,203.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,334.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 5,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $187,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,553.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,295,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 455.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 777,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,546,000 after buying an additional 637,254 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,117,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,695,000 after buying an additional 343,819 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 622,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,251,000 after buying an additional 306,751 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 725.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 231,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,403,000 after buying an additional 203,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.