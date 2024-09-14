Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (OTCMKTS:CIBEY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (OTCMKTS:CIBEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the August 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CIBEY remained flat at $1.64 during trading on Friday. 2,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,573. Commercial International Bank has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.58.

Get Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. alerts:

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) SAE. provides financial products and services in Egypt. The company operates in four segments: Corporate Banking, Investment, Retail Banking, and Assets and Liabilities Management. It offers current and saving accounts, business accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit; car, personal, travel, solar, education, and overdraft loans; fund investment management; mortgages services; and insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.