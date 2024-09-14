Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,500 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the August 15th total of 178,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.
Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.
