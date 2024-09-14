Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the August 15th total of 3,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comstock Holding Companies in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Comstock Holding Companies Trading Up 2.7 %

CHCI traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,777. The stock has a market cap of $81.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.38. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $8.56.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.75 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 22.51%.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.

