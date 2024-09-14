Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Noble Financial raised Comstock from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $2.60 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Comstock Trading Down 5.5 %

Comstock stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.83 million, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.25. Comstock has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.57 million. Comstock had a net margin of 230.15% and a negative return on equity of 8.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Comstock will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leo M. Drozdoff purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.15 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Comstock stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Comstock Inc. (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,868,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,662,524 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.07% of Comstock worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Inc engages in the systemic decarbonization business in Nevada and internationally. It operates through Renewable Energy, Mining, and Strategic and Other Investments segments. It will develop technology for the deploying of extraction and refining facilities that convert wasted and unused biomass and other natural resources; and a demonstration system to extract black mass containing lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, manganese, copper, aluminum, and other metals from up to lithium-ion batteries.

