Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.75.

CRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company.

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CRK stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $13.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average is $10.03.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $246.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.02 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comstock Resources

In related news, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue bought 825,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.16 per share, with a total value of $6,732,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 195,646,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,474,860.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Drilling L.P. Arkoma purchased 592,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.54 per share, with a total value of $6,834,518.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 208,219,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,858,707.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue acquired 825,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.16 per share, with a total value of $6,732,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 195,646,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,474,860.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,712,733 shares of company stock valued at $67,816,851. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Comstock Resources

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 2,533.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 428.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 2,161.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

