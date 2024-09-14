Condor Capital Management Cuts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Condor Capital Management reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,444 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,260,562,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter valued at about $341,049,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 10.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,096,078,000 after purchasing an additional 813,311 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Stryker by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,541,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,755,782,000 after purchasing an additional 642,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 146.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 878,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $314,449,000 after purchasing an additional 522,817 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Up 0.6 %

SYK stock opened at $370.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $342.26 and its 200 day moving average is $342.51. The stock has a market cap of $141.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $374.24.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at $949,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at $949,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,600 shares of company stock worth $68,330,400 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SYK. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.58.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

