Condor Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Condor Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LHX. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX stock opened at $229.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $231.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.13. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $245.60.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.08.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.73, for a total transaction of $726,912.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,531.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.73, for a total value of $726,912.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,531.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total value of $707,199.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,670.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,756 shares of company stock worth $7,588,767 over the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

