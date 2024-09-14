Condor Capital Management Has $29.55 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Condor Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 385,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value makes up 2.8% of Condor Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $29,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONV. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,616,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,771,000 after buying an additional 558,711 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,650,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,072,000 after acquiring an additional 268,303 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 185.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 288,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,649,000 after acquiring an additional 186,989 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 13.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,264,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,857,000 after purchasing an additional 149,680 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 12.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 753,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,700,000 after purchasing an additional 84,477 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Up 0.8 %

VONV opened at $81.68 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a twelve month low of $62.92 and a twelve month high of $82.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.77.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.389 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.