Condor Capital Management Has $3.34 Million Position in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,943 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management owned approximately 1.30% of VanEck Short Muni ETF worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 613,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,476,000 after acquiring an additional 17,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Price Performance

SMB stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.04.

About VanEck Short Muni ETF

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

