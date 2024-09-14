Condor Capital Management Increases Position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 219,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,748 shares during the period. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Condor Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Condor Capital Management owned about 0.56% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $10,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,546,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,899,000 after buying an additional 31,545 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,421,000. HTLF Bank raised its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 1,052,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,664 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 666,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 650,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,614,000 after purchasing an additional 30,613 shares in the last quarter.

BATS ITM opened at $46.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.19.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is a boost from VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

