Condor Capital Management Invests $1.63 Million in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $3,870,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:DLR opened at $158.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.84 and a 200-day moving average of $146.91. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.94 and a twelve month high of $162.58. The firm has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.60.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

