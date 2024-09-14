Condor Capital Management Raises Holdings in MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC)

Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,939 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management owned approximately 0.47% of MidCap Financial Investment worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 5.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 5.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 182,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 11.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on MidCap Financial Investment from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MidCap Financial Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of MidCap Financial Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ:MFIC opened at $13.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $16.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.50.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 40.08% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $69.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MidCap Financial Investment Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from MidCap Financial Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.05%. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.86%.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

