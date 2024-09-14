Condor Capital Management Sells 170 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Condor Capital Management decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,909 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 408.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $79.01 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $123.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $118.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.88.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. NIKE’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,260.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $80,419,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKE

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.