Condor Capital Management Sells 349 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Condor Capital Management cut its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHM stock opened at $80.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.91. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.87 and a fifty-two week high of $82.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

