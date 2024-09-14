CONMED Co. (CNMD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on October 4th

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

CONMED has a dividend payout ratio of 16.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CONMED to earn $4.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of CNMD opened at $75.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.91. CONMED has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $117.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $332.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.39 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNMD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on CONMED from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on CONMED from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on CONMED from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CNMD

CONMED Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.