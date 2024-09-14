ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $22.68

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.68 and traded as high as $24.46. ConnectOne Bancorp shares last traded at $24.25, with a volume of 141,685 shares changing hands.

CNOB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $947.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $134.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 23.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 138,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 26,285 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,648,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

