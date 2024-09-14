Contrasting NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) and Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) and NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Regulus Therapeutics and NexImmune”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regulus Therapeutics N/A N/A -$30.04 million ($1.46) -1.10 NexImmune N/A N/A -$32.34 million ($24.10) -0.02

Regulus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NexImmune, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

92.4% of Regulus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of NexImmune shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Regulus Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of NexImmune shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Regulus Therapeutics and NexImmune’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regulus Therapeutics N/A -55.47% -49.37% NexImmune N/A -534.32% -213.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Regulus Therapeutics and NexImmune, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regulus Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83 NexImmune 0 0 0 0 N/A

Regulus Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $10.80, indicating a potential upside of 570.81%. Given Regulus Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Regulus Therapeutics is more favorable than NexImmune.

Volatility & Risk

Regulus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NexImmune has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Regulus Therapeutics beats NexImmune on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RGLS8429, an anti-miR next generation oligonucleotide targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company is also developing a pipeline of preclinical drug products for target organ-selective delivery strategies. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About NexImmune

NexImmune, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases in the United States. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform. The company's product candidates include NEXI-001, an allogeneic cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia; NEXI-002, an autologous cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with relapsed and/or refractory in multiple myeloma; and NEXI-003, a product candidate targeted against HPV related cancers, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials. It provides NEXI-004 which is in preclinical stage for EBV related diseases; and NEXI005 designs for patient with specific targets for solid tumors. NexImmune, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

