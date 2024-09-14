Cookie (COOKIE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $514,788.71

Cookie (COOKIE) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. During the last week, Cookie has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. Cookie has a total market cap of $1.90 million and $514,788.71 worth of Cookie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cookie token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000084 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $155.73 or 0.00260275 BTC.

Cookie Token Profile

Cookie launched on June 12th, 2024. Cookie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,596 tokens. Cookie’s official Twitter account is @cookie3_com. Cookie’s official website is www.cookie3.com.

Buying and Selling Cookie

According to CryptoCompare, “Cookie (COOKIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cookie has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 82,463,903.02838397 in circulation. The last known price of Cookie is 0.02421263 USD and is down -3.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $615,857.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cookie3.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cookie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cookie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cookie using one of the exchanges listed above.

