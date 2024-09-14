Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Price Target Raised to $104.00

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $115.00.

Shares of COO opened at $110.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 65.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.98. Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $75.93 and a fifty-two week high of $110.69.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.30 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 9.45%. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Cooper Companies news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $172,956.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,488.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cooper Companies news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $172,956.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,488.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $12,129,356.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,714,534.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,381 shares of company stock valued at $14,927,361. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,043,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,225.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,718 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. 24.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

