CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,769 SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLU. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 432,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,458,000 after buying an additional 67,580 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,574,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 63,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,033,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VLU opened at $180.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.10 and a 200-day moving average of $173.19. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a 12 month low of $137.59 and a 12 month high of $182.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.87.

The SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (VLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Low Valuation Tilt index. The fund tracks an index that weights securities according to a combination of fundamental factors, and aims to find those with lower prices relative to valuations. VLU was launched on Oct 24, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

