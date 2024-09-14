CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.4 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $42.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.81 and its 200 day moving average is $40.75. The firm has a market cap of $246.34 million, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.64.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.