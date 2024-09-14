CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $1.34 Million in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,019 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Hardin Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 3.7% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 243,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 2.8% in the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 38.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 111,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 30,887 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank lowered shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.31.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $21.64 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $155.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.17.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

